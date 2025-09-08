Memphis Depay Redefines Dutch Scoring Legacy

Memphis Depay has made history, becoming the Netherlands' all-time top scorer with his performance in a recent World Cup qualifier. Scoring twice in a tight 3-2 match against Lithuania, Depay overtook Robin van Persie's record. His goals were pivotal for the Dutch national team's position atop Group G.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain dominated Turkey with a 6-0 triumph led by a hat trick from Mikel Merino, maintaining its lead in Group E. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expressed pride in the team's progress. Germany also recorded a home win over Northern Ireland in Group A.

Belgium shone with a decisive 6-0 victory against Kazakhstan, thanks to stellar performances from Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku, placing them second in Group J. These results are pushing teams closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, where Europe will send the winners of 12 groups automatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)