Left Menu

Memphis Depay Redefines Dutch Scoring Legacy

Memphis Depay became the Netherlands' top scorer with two goals in a victory against Lithuania during World Cup qualifying, surpassing Robin van Persie's record. The Netherlands leads Group G. Meanwhile, Spain, Germany, and Belgium achieved significant wins in their respective groups, edging closer to World Cup positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:38 IST
Memphis Depay Redefines Dutch Scoring Legacy
  • Country:
  • Spain

Memphis Depay has made history, becoming the Netherlands' all-time top scorer with his performance in a recent World Cup qualifier. Scoring twice in a tight 3-2 match against Lithuania, Depay overtook Robin van Persie's record. His goals were pivotal for the Dutch national team's position atop Group G.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain dominated Turkey with a 6-0 triumph led by a hat trick from Mikel Merino, maintaining its lead in Group E. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expressed pride in the team's progress. Germany also recorded a home win over Northern Ireland in Group A.

Belgium shone with a decisive 6-0 victory against Kazakhstan, thanks to stellar performances from Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku, placing them second in Group J. These results are pushing teams closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, where Europe will send the winners of 12 groups automatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025