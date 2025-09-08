Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Indian golf veteran Jyoti Randhawa delivered an extraordinary performance at the European Legends Cup, shooting a day's best round of 66 to secure fourth place, marking his finest finish on the Legends Tour to date.

Randhawa's remarkable round included five birdies, an eagle, and a lone bogey, culminating in a total of twelve birdies throughout the tournament. One of the most notable moments was his hole-out eagle on the Par-4 ninth hole.

Scott Hend clinched the title at Basozábal in Northern Spain, outpacing rivals Adilson Da Silva and Stephen Gallacher by two shots in the tournament hosted by golf legend José María Olazábal.