Left Menu

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa showcased an impressive performance with a round of 66, landing him in fourth place at the European Legends Cup. His game featured five birdies, an eagle, and one bogey. Scott Hend emerged victorious, narrowly beating Adilson Da Silva and Stephen Gallacher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansebastian | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:25 IST
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup
Jyoti Randhawa

Indian golf veteran Jyoti Randhawa delivered an extraordinary performance at the European Legends Cup, shooting a day's best round of 66 to secure fourth place, marking his finest finish on the Legends Tour to date.

Randhawa's remarkable round included five birdies, an eagle, and a lone bogey, culminating in a total of twelve birdies throughout the tournament. One of the most notable moments was his hole-out eagle on the Par-4 ninth hole.

Scott Hend clinched the title at Basozábal in Northern Spain, outpacing rivals Adilson Da Silva and Stephen Gallacher by two shots in the tournament hosted by golf legend José María Olazábal.

TRENDING

1
Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat Strike

Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat S...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

 Global
4
Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate with TN: CM

Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate w...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025