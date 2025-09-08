Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup
Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa showcased an impressive performance with a round of 66, landing him in fourth place at the European Legends Cup. His game featured five birdies, an eagle, and one bogey. Scott Hend emerged victorious, narrowly beating Adilson Da Silva and Stephen Gallacher.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansebastian | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:25 IST
Indian golf veteran Jyoti Randhawa delivered an extraordinary performance at the European Legends Cup, shooting a day's best round of 66 to secure fourth place, marking his finest finish on the Legends Tour to date.
Randhawa's remarkable round included five birdies, an eagle, and a lone bogey, culminating in a total of twelve birdies throughout the tournament. One of the most notable moments was his hole-out eagle on the Par-4 ninth hole.
Scott Hend clinched the title at Basozábal in Northern Spain, outpacing rivals Adilson Da Silva and Stephen Gallacher by two shots in the tournament hosted by golf legend José María Olazábal.
Advertisement