Tuchel Revives Old-School Tactics for England's World Cup Run

England's manager, Thomas Tuchel, is turning to traditional tactics as he prepares the national team for next year's World Cup. Emphasizing the return of long throw-ins and long balls, Tuchel believes these strategies will be crucial for England's success on the global stage.

Despite a 2-0 victory over Andorra in their latest match, the team struggled against the world's 174th ranked side. Tuchel's emphasis on older methods, revealed when he announced his squad last week, could provide the cutting edge they need.

Tuchel told reporters, "The long throw-in is back," highlighting the need to incorporate these techniques swiftly. As England gears up to face Serbia in Belgrade, the implementation of these tactics is set to be a focal point for the team.

