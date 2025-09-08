Hamilton's Ferrari Debut Sparks Hope for Future Podium Finish

Lewis Hamilton, still in pursuit of a podium finish as a Ferrari driver, has left team boss Fred Vasseur optimistic about prospects before the season concludes. Despite starting 10th in the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton's impressive sixth-place finish fuels belief in an eventual victory.

Fans at Monza embraced Hamilton, clad in Ferrari's iconic red, as he navigated through to finish just behind former teammate George Russell. Vasseur credits the fan support as a significant boost, predicting podium success soon for the debuting Ferrari driver.

Amidst fierce competition, Ferrari remains focused on improving standing and maintaining momentum for future seasons. Acknowledging the challenging gap with leading teams, Vasseur emphasizes Ferrari's strategic concentration on developing an improved 2026 car and engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)