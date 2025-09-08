Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan Shine in Dominant Victory Against Singapore

The Indian women's hockey team showcased their dominance with a resounding 12-0 victory over Singapore in a Pool B matchup at the Asia Cup on Monday. Leading the charge, Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan each scored hat-tricks, while Neha chipped in with a brace to bolster the team's performance.

This impressive win adds to India's strong start in the tournament, following an 11-0 triumph against Thailand and a hard-fought 2-2 draw with defending champions Japan last week. Currently ranked world number 10, India's path in the tournament looks promising.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super 4s, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the final on September 14th. Securing victory in the Asia Cup would guarantee India a spot in the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)