Left Menu

Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan Shine in Dominant Victory Against Singapore

The Indian women's hockey team delivered an impressive performance against Singapore, winning 12-0 in a Pool B match at the Asia Cup. Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan both scored hat-tricks. The victory follows a successful opening match against Thailand and a draw against Japan, advancing India towards the Super 4s stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:17 IST
Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan Shine in Dominant Victory Against Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian women's hockey team showcased their dominance with a resounding 12-0 victory over Singapore in a Pool B matchup at the Asia Cup on Monday. Leading the charge, Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan each scored hat-tricks, while Neha chipped in with a brace to bolster the team's performance.

This impressive win adds to India's strong start in the tournament, following an 11-0 triumph against Thailand and a hard-fought 2-2 draw with defending champions Japan last week. Currently ranked world number 10, India's path in the tournament looks promising.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super 4s, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the final on September 14th. Securing victory in the Asia Cup would guarantee India a spot in the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

 India
2
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

 Global
3
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

 Global
4
BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025