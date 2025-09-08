Left Menu

UAE Coach Rajput Gears Up for High-Stakes Asia Cup Clash Against India

UAE cricket coach Lalchand Rajput anticipates a challenging Asia Cup opener against India, led by his former pupil Gautam Gambhir. Despite being underdogs, the UAE team is ready to play fearless cricket, banking on their talent and experience as they aim to deliver a memorable performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:20 IST
UAE Coach Rajput Gears Up for High-Stakes Asia Cup Clash Against India
UAE coach Lalchand Rajput . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As the Asia Cup approaches, UAE cricket coach Lalchand Rajput is eager to face off against India, coached by his former student Gautam Gambhir. The UAE team, a dark horse in the tournament, hopes to defy the odds and showcase their skills against a side teeming with talent.

The match, scheduled for Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium, spotlights contrasting forms. While India enters the game after a long Test series in England, UAE recently competed in a T20I Tri-Series, gaining crucial experience despite losses. Rajput underscores the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, emphasizing the possibility of an upset.

Rajput acknowledges the Indian team's formidable depth but believes his squad's strong batting lineup and potent spin attack can pose challenges. Though nervousness lingers, Rajput trusts his players' readiness, eagerly anticipating the showdown with Gambhir, his former prodigy, on this significant stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

 India
2
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

 Global
3
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

 Global
4
BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025