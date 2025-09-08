Historic Debut for Indian Para Athletes at 2025 World Championships

The upcoming New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships marks an unprecedented moment for Indian para sports, as 35 athletes prepare to make their World Championships debut. The event, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, promises to showcase India's rising stars in para athletics.

Highlighting this historic debut is Mahendra Gurjar, who recently set a world record in the men's F42 javelin category with a throw of 61.17 meters at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland. Gurjar, currently training in Patiala, aims to maintain his remarkable form and leave a significant mark in his first World Athletics Championship.

Other debutants feature a mix of talent across various categories, including Atul Kaushik in discus F57 and Mit Bharatbhai Patel in long jump T44. The Paralympic Committee of India's President, Devendra Jhajharia, emphasized the inspiring journey of each athlete, highlighting their resolve and the motivational impact of their participation. The championship is set to be India's largest para sporting event, welcoming over 2200 athletes and support staff from more than 104 countries.

