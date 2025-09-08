USA Sprints for Glory: Lyles and Jefferson-Wooden Lead World Championship Quest

The United States, long a titan of global sprinting, is eyeing a dominant performance at the Athletics World Championships. Leading the charge are Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who hope to reclaim titles and restore American dominance in the sport.

Noah Lyles, a standout since his Olympic gold last year, overcame early-season setbacks due to an ankle injury to win the Diamond League 200m final, asserting his readiness for the Tokyo championships. Meanwhile, on the women's side, Jefferson-Wooden has emerged as a formidable contender, with impressive times and a strategic mindset.

Amidst the intense competition, including notable performances from athletes like Julien Alfred and Sha'Carri Richardson, the American team looks to capitalize on Jamaica's waning dominance. This World Championship could mark a pivotal moment in U.S. sprinting history.