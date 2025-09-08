Left Menu

India's Hockey Triumph Dedicates Victory to Flood-Stricken Punjab

India's Men's Hockey Team wins the 2025 Asia Cup, dedicating the victory to flood-affected Punjab. Captain Manpreet Singh praises the strength of the victims and volunteers. Punjab battles severe floods with significant casualties and affected areas, while relief efforts continue with extensive state and national assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:09 IST
Manpreet Singh. (Photo/ Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Men's Hockey Team emerged victorious in the 2025 Hockey Men's Asia Cup, securing a decisive 4-1 win against defending champions Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. This triumph was dedicated to the resilient spirit of Punjab, as the state grapples with devastating floods.

In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Team Captain Manpreet Singh dedicated the victory to the victims and volunteers who have shown immense courage amidst the natural disaster. Singh emphasized that the team's win symbolizes hope and strength for those affected by the floods.

Punjab remains in crisis, with approximately 2,000 villages impacted and 46 lives lost. Relief efforts are in full swing with over 24 NDRF teams deployed, aided by state resources, including boats and helicopters. The government has allocated significant funds to support ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

