Left Menu

Tottenham Stays Off the Market Amid Takeover Speculation

Tottenham Hotspur has announced that the club is not for sale after rejecting offers from multiple parties, including PCP International Finance Limited. The club's majority shareholder, ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, reaffirmed its commitment to retaining ownership despite the recent exit of long-time chairman Daniel Levy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:15 IST
Tottenham Stays Off the Market Amid Takeover Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur has firmly stated that the club is not for sale following the rejection of takeover bids. Among the interested parties was PCP International Finance Limited, headed by Amanda Staveley, known for facilitating Newcastle's acquisition funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The club's future has been under increased scrutiny after the abrupt departure of Daniel Levy, its long-standing chairman. ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, which holds a majority stake in Tottenham, reinforced its stance through a statement denying any intention to sell.

In light of these developments, Tottenham reiterated that its ownership structure remains unchanged despite ongoing speculation. The club continues to focus on its Champions League campaign, having secured a spot following their Europa League victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global
2
EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

 Belgium
3
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub

 India
4
NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025