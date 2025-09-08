Tottenham Stays Off the Market Amid Takeover Speculation

Tottenham Hotspur has firmly stated that the club is not for sale following the rejection of takeover bids. Among the interested parties was PCP International Finance Limited, headed by Amanda Staveley, known for facilitating Newcastle's acquisition funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The club's future has been under increased scrutiny after the abrupt departure of Daniel Levy, its long-standing chairman. ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, which holds a majority stake in Tottenham, reinforced its stance through a statement denying any intention to sell.

In light of these developments, Tottenham reiterated that its ownership structure remains unchanged despite ongoing speculation. The club continues to focus on its Champions League campaign, having secured a spot following their Europa League victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)