India's Rising Stars Clinch U-15 Doubles Title at WTT Youth Championship
Divyanshi Bhowmick and Ananya Muralidharan secured a thrilling victory at the U-15 Girls' Doubles title in Skopje, outplaying China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling in a five-set showdown. The win highlights India's growing prominence in global youth table tennis circuits.
- North Macedonia
In a remarkable display of talent and determination, India's Divyanshi Bhowmick and Ananya Muralidharan triumphed at the U-15 Girls' Doubles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Championship in Skopje, North Macedonia.
The duo overcame formidable opponents from China - Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling - in a tense five-set match to claim a 3-2 victory (11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12).
This achievement not only marks a new high for Indian table tennis on the world stage but also underscores the rise of India's young talents in the international arena.
