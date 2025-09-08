Left Menu

India's Rising Stars Clinch U-15 Doubles Title at WTT Youth Championship

Divyanshi Bhowmick and Ananya Muralidharan secured a thrilling victory at the U-15 Girls' Doubles title in Skopje, outplaying China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling in a five-set showdown. The win highlights India's growing prominence in global youth table tennis circuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:26 IST
India's Rising Stars Clinch U-15 Doubles Title at WTT Youth Championship
Divyanshi Bhowmick and Ananya Muralidharan. (Photo: WTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Macedonia

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, India's Divyanshi Bhowmick and Ananya Muralidharan triumphed at the U-15 Girls' Doubles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Championship in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The duo overcame formidable opponents from China - Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling - in a tense five-set match to claim a 3-2 victory (11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12).

This achievement not only marks a new high for Indian table tennis on the world stage but also underscores the rise of India's young talents in the international arena.

TRENDING

1
Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

 India
3
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

 India
4
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025