Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube is a key player in India's T20 team. Coach Morne Morkel emphasizes Dube's role as a backup medium-pacer. The focus is on developing all-rounders, as their versatility is crucial for adapting to changing match conditions. Dube's readiness could be pivotal during the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:23 IST
Shivam Dube's role as an all-rounder is critical within India's T20 cricket team as they gear up for the World Cup. With bowling coach Morne Morkel's guidance, Dube is expected to enhance his skills as a backup medium-pacer.

Morkel highlights the importance of developing all-rounders who can adapt and perform under varying conditions. He notes that the team needs versatile players ready to deliver when needed, especially during high-stakes tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

The conditions in Dubai are different from those during the Champions Trophy, with wickets expected to be greener. The team's strategy will evolve based on these factors, and players like Kuldeep Yadav, despite limited playtime, are poised to impact based on their quality and preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

