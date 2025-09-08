Left Menu

India Secures Bronze in Thrilling CAFA Nations Cup Debut

India made an impressive debut at the CAFA Nations Cup, claiming third place after a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory against Oman. The match, which ended 1-1 after extra time, saw key performances from Indian players, including a crucial save by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:12 IST
India Secures Bronze in Thrilling CAFA Nations Cup Debut
Team India. (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

In a stunning debut at the CAFA Nations Cup, India clinched third place by defeating a higher-ranked Oman 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. The nail-biting encounter took place at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, where Udanta Singh Kumam's 80th-minute equalizer canceled out Jameel Al Yahmadi's opener.

The penalty shootout was marked by crucial goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS, securing India's victory. Anwar Ali's attempt was saved, and Udanta missed, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu rose to the occasion with a dramatic final save, denying Jameel Al Yahmadi's spot-kick to seal the win.

The match saw Oman dominate possession, but India managed to create nearly equal chances. The game turned when Oman's Ali Al Busaidi was sent off in extra time, allowing India to gain control. Despite a few missed opportunities, the Blue Tigers emerged victorious in the shootout, claiming the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup bronze medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

 Global
2
Heart Attacks: The Infectious Twist Scientists Just Uncovered

Heart Attacks: The Infectious Twist Scientists Just Uncovered

 United States
3
Jaismine Lamboria Takes Giant Leap Towards World Championship Glory

Jaismine Lamboria Takes Giant Leap Towards World Championship Glory

 United Kingdom
4
Tragic Turn of Events: Search Continues in Kshipra River Mishap

Tragic Turn of Events: Search Continues in Kshipra River Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025