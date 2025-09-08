India Secures Bronze in Thrilling CAFA Nations Cup Debut

In a stunning debut at the CAFA Nations Cup, India clinched third place by defeating a higher-ranked Oman 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. The nail-biting encounter took place at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, where Udanta Singh Kumam's 80th-minute equalizer canceled out Jameel Al Yahmadi's opener.

The penalty shootout was marked by crucial goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS, securing India's victory. Anwar Ali's attempt was saved, and Udanta missed, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu rose to the occasion with a dramatic final save, denying Jameel Al Yahmadi's spot-kick to seal the win.

The match saw Oman dominate possession, but India managed to create nearly equal chances. The game turned when Oman's Ali Al Busaidi was sent off in extra time, allowing India to gain control. Despite a few missed opportunities, the Blue Tigers emerged victorious in the shootout, claiming the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup bronze medal.

