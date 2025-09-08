Left Menu

Ireland's Cricket Team Faces Major Changes Ahead of England Series

Ireland's cricket team faces the absence of seamers Josh Little, Fionn Hand, and Mark Adair due to injuries for the upcoming home Twenty20 series against England. Ben Calitz, a new uncapped talent, is set to debut under captain Paul Stirling. The changes provide opportunities for other bowlers to secure World Cup spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland's hopes for the upcoming three-match home Twenty20 series against England have been disrupted with key players Josh Little, Fionn Hand, and Mark Adair sidelined due to injuries.

In their absence, Canada-born Ben Calitz is poised to make his senior international debut, offering a fresh face to the squad led by captain Paul Stirling. The series is scheduled in Dublin on September 17, 19, and 21.

Selector Andrew White remains optimistic, stating that this series will be an opportunity for other bowlers to step up and vie for World Cup spots, despite the unfortunate absence of the seasoned players.

