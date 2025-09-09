Rashid Khan Leads Afghanistan Against Hong Kong in Asia Cup Opener

In a decisive move at the Asia Cup opener, Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan chose to bat first against Hong Kong. The match, held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, follows Afghanistan's narrow defeat to Pakistan in a previous series final.

Seeking a strategic edge, the team substituted Gulbadin Naib into the playing XI, replacing Darwish Rasooli. Rashid Khan emphasized the importance of establishing a solid score, indicating a focus on leveraging their bowlers' strengths.

Rashid remained unfazed by prior losses, stating, "Defeat against Pakistan is already behind us. Our focus is on today's game and strategizing for victory." The matchup presents a fresh challenge for both teams, setting the tone for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)