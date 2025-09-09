Left Menu

European Golfers Gear Up for Ryder Cup Defense in New York

The European team prepares to defend their Ryder Cup title in New York, reflecting changes since their last victory. Key players have evolved, and team camaraderie is vital as they reunite. Competitions and practices are lined up to ensure readiness for the upcoming matches, spotlighting Rory McIlroy and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:48 IST
European Golfers Gear Up for Ryder Cup Defense in New York
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The European team is all set to defend its Ryder Cup title in New York, with several key players returning to the fold after notable personal achievements. Rory McIlroy, having completed a career Grand Slam, and Viktor Hovland, who has redeveloped his swing, are among the top golf stars preparing for the event.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton's departure to LIV Golf marks notable roster changes, while Bob MacIntyre ascends among the world's top 10 players, underscoring the diversity in talent. The pre-tournament practices at Bethpage Black aim to rekindle the bond that secured Europe's 2023 victory in Italy.

Lining up at the BMW PGA Championship, 11 of Luke Donald's 12-player team, excluding Sepp Straka, will partake in a strategic tournament prep. This includes on-course camaraderie demonstrated by pairing players in opening rounds and engaging in team dinners, driving up anticipation for the Ryder Cup challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

 India
2
Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025