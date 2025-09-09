European Golfers Gear Up for Ryder Cup Defense in New York

The European team is all set to defend its Ryder Cup title in New York, with several key players returning to the fold after notable personal achievements. Rory McIlroy, having completed a career Grand Slam, and Viktor Hovland, who has redeveloped his swing, are among the top golf stars preparing for the event.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton's departure to LIV Golf marks notable roster changes, while Bob MacIntyre ascends among the world's top 10 players, underscoring the diversity in talent. The pre-tournament practices at Bethpage Black aim to rekindle the bond that secured Europe's 2023 victory in Italy.

Lining up at the BMW PGA Championship, 11 of Luke Donald's 12-player team, excluding Sepp Straka, will partake in a strategic tournament prep. This includes on-course camaraderie demonstrated by pairing players in opening rounds and engaging in team dinners, driving up anticipation for the Ryder Cup challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)