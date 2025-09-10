Left Menu

Brevis and Markram Smash SA20 Auction Records, Highlighting Surge in South African Cricket Investments

Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram set new records at the SA20 Season 4 player auction, becoming the highest-paid cricketers in its history. The auction underscored a significant surge in investments toward South African cricket, with franchises spending lavishly on both seasoned players and emerging talents.

SA20 logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

South African cricketers Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram have set new benchmarks at the SA20 Season 4 player auction, making history as the highest-paid players on Tuesday. The top-order batters, touted as cricketing sensations, were intensely sought after in a thrilling auction event in Johannesburg.

The Pretoria Capitals, with legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly at the helm as coach, successfully bid R16.5 million (approx. INR 8.3 crore) for Brevis, breaking previous auction records. Ganguly expressed confidence in Brevis' ability, praising his rapid development and potential contributions to the team's T20 aspirations.

Markram, the Proteas T20I captain, will move to Kingsmead after being secured for R14 million (approx. INR 7 crore) under a fiercely competitive process. The auction signifies renewed vigor in South African cricket's economic landscape, with considerable investments in local talent, reflecting the players' exceptional performances both domestically and globally.

