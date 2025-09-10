Brevis and Markram Smash SA20 Auction Records, Highlighting Surge in South African Cricket Investments

South African cricketers Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram have set new benchmarks at the SA20 Season 4 player auction, making history as the highest-paid players on Tuesday. The top-order batters, touted as cricketing sensations, were intensely sought after in a thrilling auction event in Johannesburg.

The Pretoria Capitals, with legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly at the helm as coach, successfully bid R16.5 million (approx. INR 8.3 crore) for Brevis, breaking previous auction records. Ganguly expressed confidence in Brevis' ability, praising his rapid development and potential contributions to the team's T20 aspirations.

Markram, the Proteas T20I captain, will move to Kingsmead after being secured for R14 million (approx. INR 7 crore) under a fiercely competitive process. The auction signifies renewed vigor in South African cricket's economic landscape, with considerable investments in local talent, reflecting the players' exceptional performances both domestically and globally.