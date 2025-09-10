India's Brave Blue Colts: Heartbreak Despite a Stunning 6-0 Victory

In a stunning display at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium, the India Under 23 men's football team triumphed 6-0 over Brunei Darussalam. However, the victory wasn't sufficient to secure their place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup, as they narrowly missed out on qualifying as one of the best second-placed teams.

After finishing with six points from three matches, the Blue Colts had to endure a tense wait for the result of the Qatar versus Bahrain match. Qatar emerged victorious 2-1, securing the top spot in Group H with nine points, while India ranked second, just shy of advancing.

Despite standout performances, including Vibin Mohanan's hat-trick and Mohammed Aimen's double, India's efforts fell short as their overall second-place ranking among different groups' runner-ups wasn't enough to progress.

