Jofra Archer Soars to Career-High in Latest ICC Rankings

In a remarkable ascent, England's fast bowler Jofra Archer has climbed to a personal-best third position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings released on Wednesday. Archer's outstanding form, highlighted by eight wickets in the series including a brilliant 4/18 in the Southampton finale, has propelled him 16 places upward in the standings.

Trailing the top-ranked South African bowler Keshav Maharaj by just 26 points, Archer's performance places him in striking distance of the pinnacle. Meanwhile, teammate Adil Rashid has improved his standing, moving seven places to eighth position. England's batting stars, including Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Jacob Bethell, have also seen ranking boosts due to their impactful run contributions across the series.

Pakistan's cricket team emerged victorious in the recent ICC Men's T20I tri-series, with players making significant strides in the updated rankings. Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and pacer Shaheen Afridi have made impressive gains, while Mohammad Nawaz's 10 wickets earned him the Player of the Series honor. Fakhar Zaman and Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera also made notable climbs in the T20I batters' rankings after their recent performances.

