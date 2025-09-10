Indian Women's Hockey Triumphs Over Korea in Asia Cup Super 4 Opener

The Indian women's hockey team showcased their impressive performance with a 4-2 victory over Korea in their opening Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

India topped Pool B with seven points and continued their winning streak with goals scored by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. Korea's Yujin Kim struck twice for her team.

Up next, India will face China in a highly anticipated match on Thursday, aiming to continue their dominance in the tournament.