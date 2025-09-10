Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Kicks Off with Unprecedented Thrills and Drama

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 delivers an electrifying start, with 71% of the games decided by five points or fewer. New rules, including the Golden Raid format, add thrilling intensity. Experts and players praise the competition’s heightened pace, promising even more excitement in upcoming fixtures.

PKL trophy. (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 has commenced with an electrifying start, offering fans one of the most competitive opening weeks in recent memory. An impressive 71% of the initial 14 matches were decided by a margin of just five points or fewer, significantly higher than in previous seasons.

This season introduces a new tie-breaker system that includes a 'Golden Raid' format, now applicable to all league-stage matches and not just the Playoffs. This rule ensures fully decisive outcomes by engaging teams in a structured five-raid shootout if scores are tied, followed by a 'Golden Raid' that involves a fresh toss to resolve the deadlock.

Fans have been treated to close finishes and intense rivalries, with experts and players alike noting the competition's increased pace and competitive spirit. Upcoming fixtures promise more drama, especially during Rivalry Week, which begins soon and includes high-stakes matches like the Maharashtra Derby.

