Squash Stars Shine: Indian Pros Dominate HCL Tournament

Top Indian squash players Veer Chotrani, Akanksha Salunkhe, and Tanvi Khanna have advanced to the semifinals of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2. Both Chotrani and Akanksha secured victories against Egyptian competitors, while Tanvi ousted a French opponent. Suraj Kumar Chand lost a thrilling five-game match to Shing Fung Lam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:54 IST
In an impressive showcase of talent, Indian squash stars Veer Chotrani, Akanksha Salunkhe, and Tanvi Khanna have surged into the semifinals of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2, a prestigious PSA Challenger event.

Chotrani, the top seed in the men's draw, demonstrated resilience after dropping the first game against Egypt's Seif Shenawy, ultimately prevailing in four sets. He will face Ming Hong Tang of Hong Kong in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, women's second seed Akanksha dominated her quarterfinal encounter against Egypt's Lojayn Gohary, setting up an all-Indian semifinal clash with compatriot Tanvi Khanna. Tanvi earned her spot by defeating France's Enora Villard in straight sets. Elsewhere, Suraj Kumar Chand narrowly missed victory in a tight five-game match against Hong Kong's Shing Fung Lam.

