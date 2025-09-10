Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

In a display of dominance, Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional spin bowling bewildered the UAE, guiding India to a resounding nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday. India's spinners, led by Yadav, dismantled the UAE batting lineup, limiting them to a meager total of 57 runs.

Opening the batting, Abhishek Sharma and his close companion Shubman Gill put on a confident display, wrapping up the chase in just 4.3 overs. India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised the team's performance, highlighting the energy and strategy executed on the field.

Jasprit Bumrah and the trio of spinners, including Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, struck crucial blows, as the UAE batters struggled against India's precision. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube secured career-best figures, closing out the innings. With such commanding performance, India's prospects look promising ahead of the T20 World Cup.

