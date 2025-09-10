Left Menu

India's Spin Mastery Overwhelms UAE in Asia Cup Clash

The UAE cricket team struggled against India's high-quality bowling attack, collapsing to a meager 57 runs in the Asia Cup match. India's spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav with four wickets, dominated the game, aiding a quick nine-wicket victory over UAE. India's strategic spin-heavy lineup proved decisive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:42 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' batters found themselves outmatched by the high-caliber bowling of the Indian cricket team during the Asia Cup, head coach Lalchand Rajput reflected after their crushing nine-wicket defeat.

Inexperienced UAE batters were unable to handle the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, leading to a collapse at 57 all out in 13.1 overs. India swiftly reached their target in just 4.3 overs.

India's strategic decision to deploy a spin-dominant squad, with only one pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in their lineup, paid off as they overwhelmed the UAE team. Rajput acknowledged the depth and skill of the Indian team as key factors in the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

