Rain Drama in Cardiff: South Africa Triumphs Over England in Thrilling T20 Clash
South Africa edged past England by 14 runs using the DLS method in a rain-affected T20. Key performances from Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, and Donovan Ferreira helped set a challenging target. Despite a notable effort from Jos Buttler, England fell short in the chase, scoring 54/5 against a target of 69.
In a scintillating T20 encounter at Cardiff, South Africa narrowly defeated England by 14 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-interrupted match on Thursday.
Rain delayed the start by two hours, shortening the game to nine overs each. England's Luke Wood immediately made an impact by dismissing Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck in the first over. However, Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis helped stabilize South Africa's innings.
Despite a brief setback, some aggressive batting propelled South Africa to 97/5 before rain paused play. In response, England struggled from the start of their chase of a revised target of 69 in five overs and ended at 54/5, with Jos Buttler's quick-fire 25 being the highlight of their innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
