Rain Drama in Cardiff: South Africa Triumphs Over England in Thrilling T20 Clash

In a scintillating T20 encounter at Cardiff, South Africa narrowly defeated England by 14 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-interrupted match on Thursday.

Rain delayed the start by two hours, shortening the game to nine overs each. England's Luke Wood immediately made an impact by dismissing Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck in the first over. However, Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis helped stabilize South Africa's innings.

Despite a brief setback, some aggressive batting propelled South Africa to 97/5 before rain paused play. In response, England struggled from the start of their chase of a revised target of 69 in five overs and ended at 54/5, with Jos Buttler's quick-fire 25 being the highlight of their innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)