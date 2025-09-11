Left Menu

Pacing the Birdie: BWF Introduces Time-Clock in Badminton

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) plans to implement a time-clock system in World Tour tournaments to speed up matches. Players must be ready within 25 seconds post-rally, with trials starting in November 2025. The decision follows extensive data analysis and aims to enhance match pace while allowing player recovery.

  • India

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is set to introduce a time-clock system for World Tour tournaments, starting with trials in November 2025. Players will be required to be ready to play within 25 seconds after each rally.

Official enforcement of these regulations will begin in late 2025, with broader trials scheduled throughout 2026. The BWF's move is aimed at increasing the speed of matches while providing adequate recovery time for players.

This decision comes after detailed analysis of match data, revealing an average of 22 seconds between rallies in minimally disruptive matches. The BWF believes the 25-second rule will balance fast-paced play with player readiness.

