BTS Gears Up for a Triumphant Comeback with New Album and World Tour

The global K-Pop phenomenon BTS is set to release a new album on March 20, followed by a world tour. This marks their first album in over three years since 2022's 'Proof'. Their activities had paused due to South Korea's mandatory military service.

Updated: 01-01-2026 06:27 IST
In an exciting announcement for K-Pop fans worldwide, BTS is set to make a comeback with a new album slated for release on March 20. This release marks their first album in more than three years, following their 2022 anthology album, 'Proof'.

Big Hit Music, the band's agency and a subsidiary of HYBE, shared that the album will precede a grand world tour, sparking anticipation among their global fanbase.

The hiatus in BTS' group activities was due to the members completing their mandatory military service in South Korea. Their return is eagerly awaited as they continue to influence the global music scene.

