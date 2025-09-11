Jammu Hosts Monumental Pickleball Event: A New Sports Era Begins
The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is hosting its 9th National Championship in Jammu, spotlighting the city's rise as a sports hub. The event, gathering 300 players from 22 states, promotes pickleball's growth and symbolizes AIPA's dedication to fostering non-mainstream sports across India.
The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to make history as it organizes its 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu from September 26 to 28. The event will feature approximately 300 players from over 22 states, marking the sport's first major national appearance in this city.
This significant occasion underscores Jammu's potential as an emergent sports hub, with AIPA aiming to showcase the city's evolving sports infrastructure and inspire a new generation of athletes. AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo conveyed his enthusiasm, noting the event as a pivotal moment for the sport, expected to fuel young athletes' passion and position Jammu as a key player in India's sports landscape.
Meanwhile, AIPA is challenging the Ministry of Sports' decision to recognize a new federation, which it argues undermines its longstanding contribution. A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, with judgment pending. AIPA remains committed to a fair resolution and backs the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, promoting transparency and athlete-first reforms.
