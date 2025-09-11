Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

The 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is set to electrify the city on December 21. Scheduled to take place on the iconic Red Road, the event promises to draw both elite athletes and running enthusiasts.

Prominent figures like former Indian men's football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia and acclaimed Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee will grace the occasion. Bhutia, revered as the 'Sikkimese Sniper,' highlights his special connection with Kolkata, while Chatterjee aims to motivate the community towards healthier lifestyles.

As registration opens on Friday, runners are invited to participate in various categories including the 25K race, with spots available until November 25 or until filled. A virtual run option is also available, with registration open until December 15.