Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata's 10th edition, set for December 21, will feature ex-Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia and actress Srabanti Chatterjee. The race welcomes elite and amateur runners on Red Road, promoting active living. Registration closes November 25, with a separate virtual run option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is set to electrify the city on December 21. Scheduled to take place on the iconic Red Road, the event promises to draw both elite athletes and running enthusiasts.

Prominent figures like former Indian men's football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia and acclaimed Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee will grace the occasion. Bhutia, revered as the 'Sikkimese Sniper,' highlights his special connection with Kolkata, while Chatterjee aims to motivate the community towards healthier lifestyles.

As registration opens on Friday, runners are invited to participate in various categories including the 25K race, with spots available until November 25 or until filled. A virtual run option is also available, with registration open until December 15.

