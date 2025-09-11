UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overseas Matches

Madrid and Warsaw have been announced as the host cities for the 2027 Champions League finals for men and women, respectively, UEFA confirmed on Thursday. However, the organization has postponed a decision on LaLiga and Serie A's requests to hold league matches abroad.

The UEFA Executive Committee, meeting in Tirana, decided that the men's final will take place at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, a venue notable for the 2019 final where Liverpool triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur. The women's final will be hosted at Warsaw's National Stadium.

Adding to the events, UEFA revealed that the Super Cup in the following year would be in Salzburg, Austria. Meanwhile, Serie A hopes to play AC Milan against Como in Australia, and LaLiga's plan to move a match to Miami awaits UEFA's consultation with stakeholders, as concerns over compromising competition rules for financial gain rise among fan groups.