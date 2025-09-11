Left Menu

Bangladesh's Bowlers Shine in Asia Cup Opener Against Hong Kong

Bangladesh put on an impressive bowling performance to restrict Hong Kong to 143 for seven in their Asia Cup opener. Under new captain Litton Das, Bangladesh excelled in the powerplay. The pace duo of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib disrupted the Hong Kong top-order, with support from spinners.

Bangladesh's Bowlers Shine in Asia Cup Opener Against Hong Kong
Bangladesh showcased a remarkable bowling display, holding Hong Kong to 143 for seven in the Asia Cup's opening match.

Under the leadership of new captain Litton Das, Bangladesh dominated the powerplay, significantly impacting Hong Kong's innings. Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib led the charge, exploiting favorable swing and seam conditions to disrupt the top order early.

Despite the valiant efforts of Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong's batting lineup struggled against Bangladesh's diverse attack, ultimately managing to surpass the 140-run mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

