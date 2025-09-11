Harbhajan Singh Speaks on India-Pakistan Cricket Relations Amidst Political Tensions
Harbhajan Singh discusses the necessity for improved India-Pakistan relations, emphasizing no cricket should occur without better ties. He acknowledges the government's stance on multilateral events and praises the Indian team. Singh also appeals for aid for flood-affected Punjab.
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has called for better relations between India and Pakistan before the two nations meet on the cricket field, ahead of their potential face-off in Dubai.
Speaking after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Singh addressed the need for diplomatic improvements for sporting events to proceed. He expressed respect for India's policy of engaging in multilateral events only and refrained from supporting any bilateral cricket or trade activity with Pakistan.
Singh also praised the resilience of the Indian cricket team post the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Additionally, he called for aid for flood-ravaged Punjab, highlighting the community's spirit of solidarity in crises.
