Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and Olympic Dream

After a historic triumph at the World Championships, the Indian men's compound archery team is now focusing on the Asian Championships with the aim of winning an Olympic medal. The team, featuring standout performances from Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge, is preparing rigorously for upcoming challenges.

  • India

With a historic victory at the World Championships under their belt, the Indian men's compound archery team is shifting its gaze toward the upcoming Asian Championships. Their ultimate dream? Securing an Olympic medal in 2028.

The team wrapped up their World Championship campaign with two medals, including a historic gold in the men's team event and a silver in the mixed team category. The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge secured the top podium spot by defeating France in the final.

Emboldened by these achievements, the team is now focused on trials for the Asian Championships this November, with the long-term goal of making history at the next Olympics, where compound archery will feature as a medal event for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

