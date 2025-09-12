Left Menu

Current Sports Highlights: LeBron James Essay Controversy & More

The latest sports news includes a denial from LeBron James' representative regarding an essay in China's People's Daily, Jason Collins' brain tumor treatment, and NHL's suspension of five players. Other highlights include Reid Detmers' injury, Max Arfsten's team efforts, and global excitement for the 2026 World Cup tickets.

Updated: 12-09-2025 05:25 IST
LeBron James' representative has refuted claims that the NBA star authored an essay for China's state-run People's Daily. The article, lauded as a tribute to Chinese basketball, was said to be based on interviews with James.

In other news, former NBA player Jason Collins is receiving treatment for a brain tumor. A statement from the NBA urged fans to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

The NHL has barred five players from Canada's 2018 World Junior team until December due to conduct issues. Meanwhile, global demand for 2026 World Cup tickets reached 1.5 million applications within 24 hours, highlighting the event's immense worldwide appeal.

