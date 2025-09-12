Left Menu

Chanettee Wannasaen's Swing Immaculation: Leads Kroger Queen City Championship

Chanettee Wannasaen ended her swing struggles by shooting 9-under 63, leading the Kroger Queen City Championship. Her eagle with a 9-iron and seven birdies marked a comeback after difficulties post-AIG Women's British Open. Other top golfers include Gigi Stoll and Nelly Korda, closely trailing Wannasaen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maineville | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:24 IST
Chanettee Wannasaen emerged from her swing struggles with a spectacular 9-under 63 to take a commanding two-stroke lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Opening with a bold eagle on the par-4 10th, Wannasaen added seven birdies in her remarkable morning round.

The 21-year-old Thai golfer, fresh from two LPGA victories including the 2023 Portland Classic, marked her return to form after recent swing woes. "Actually, today play really good," Wannasaen remarked, acknowledging her struggles after the AIG Women's British Open.

Meanwhile, American Gigi Stoll shot a 65, excelling on the par-5 holes at TPC River's Bend. Second-ranked Nelly Korda and top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul also put up strong performances. Lydia Ko, though not in top form, looks set to challenge as the championship progresses.

