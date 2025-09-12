Left Menu

Springboks Aim for Clinical Precision to Keep Championship Hopes Alive

South Africa's Springboks need precision and improved performance in the New Zealand 22 to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive. Following a previous defeat, Captain Siya Kolisi emphasizes learning from past errors and capitalizing on opportunities against a strategic New Zealand side in Wellington.

South Africa's Springboks face a crucial match in Wellington to maintain their Rugby Championship title ambitions. According to Captain Siya Kolisi, the team must capitalize on opportunities within New Zealand's 22, an area where they faltered during their recent 24-17 defeat in Auckland.

Kolisi described the error-strewn performance as frustrating, urging his team to rectify individual mistakes and seize their chances this weekend. He noted that New Zealand made full use of their limited opportunities, asserting that the Springboks need to be equally effective.

With tactical adjustments and squad changes, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu debuting at flyhalf, South Africa aims for a strategic win. The broader objective is to enhance squad depth, crucial for future World Cups, while remaining in the Championship title race.

