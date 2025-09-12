Left Menu

Bhavesh Shekhawat Shines as India's Women Face Challenges at ISSF World Cup

India's Bhavesh Shekhawat secured a strong position in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China, while Indian women shooters didn't reach the final in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. The event continues, with hopes resting on upcoming performances.

Bhavesh Shekhawat (extreme left) (Photo: Courtesy NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
On Day 4 of the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, India's Bhavesh Shekhawat delivered an impressive performance, securing a third-place finish in Stage 1 of the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification. His scores of 97, 99, and 97 positioned him as a strong contender for Friday's finals.

However, the Indian women's team faced disappointments in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, with none advancing to the finals. The world-renowned Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway claimed her second gold with a score of 466.2, continuing her winning streak in international competitions.

Further challenges await as India's Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Surabhi Rao prepare to compete in the Women's 10m Air Pistol qualification. The event promises intense competition, with notable names such as Qianxun Yao of China and Camille Jedrzejewski of France also vying for top honors.

