Ethiopian Runner Barred Over Doping Dispute

Diribe Welteji, an Ethiopian middle-distance runner, has been barred from participating in the world track championships due to a legal dispute concerning an allegedly missed drug test.

Welteji, who was the silver medalist in the 1,500 meters at the 2023 world championships, was scheduled to run in Saturday's 1,500 heats. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport declared her ineligible.

The case arose in May when Welteji was accused of refusing to provide a doping sample without justification. Initially cleared by an Ethiopian anti-doping panel, the Athletics Integrity Unit's appeal to the Court has resulted in her suspension.

