Minakshi Hooda Secures Fourth Medal for India at World Championships

Indian boxer Minakshi Hooda assured the country of its fourth medal at the ongoing World Championships, defeating England's Alice Pumphrey to advance to the 48kg semifinals on Friday.

Hooda, known for her height advantage, employed a strategic plan, defeating the U19 world champion Pumphrey by unanimous decision.

By operating on the backfoot and exploiting her long reach, Minakshi effectively kept the local favorite at bay, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal. She joins fellow Indian semifinalists Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg) in securing medals for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)