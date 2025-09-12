Sanju Samson's Strategic Dilemma: Batting Order Conundrums Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

As the Asia Cup clash with Pakistan looms, the Indian team faces a pressing question: where should Sanju Samson bat? Despite a stellar record at the top of the order, Samson's effectiveness wanes in the middle slots, adding complexity to the team's strategy.

Samson's prowess is evident from his impressive strike-rate as an opener, but doubts arise regarding his contribution against slower bowlers in middle overs. Statistics indicate his struggles against certain spin varieties, crucial for facing Pakistan's formidable bowling lineup.

With team management prioritizing flexibility from players beyond the opening slots, the decision on Samson's position becomes pivotal. As he yields his preferred opening spot, the team's success may hinge on finding the right balance between player strengths and tactical demands.

