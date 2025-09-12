Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

Central Zone has taken a strong position in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy final, ending the second day with an impressive 384/5, establishing a commanding 235-run lead over South Zone. Star performer Rajat Patidar blasted a century off just 115 balls, marking his innings with 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Yash Rathod holds his ground unbeaten at 137 from 188 deliveries, adorned with 11 fours and a six. An invaluable 53-run contribution came from Danish Malewar, bolstering Central's admirable total.

The South Zone bowlers have faced challenges in making headway, with Gurjapneet Singh being notable for his three wickets, costing him 74 runs. Meanwhile, Rathod and Saransh Jain, who is unbeaten on 47, took charge as play came to a close on Day 2. The conditions were optimal for bowlers, with cloudy and breezy weather providing an edge, capitalized on by Vasuki Koushik's skillful delivery that removed Akshay Wadkar.

Despite South Zone's hopes for a breakthrough, Patidar and Rathod's monumental partnership yielded 167 runs. Prior to Patidar's dismissal for 101 by Gurjapneet, Upendra Yadav was soon removed for just five runs. South Zone's first innings was dismantled on Day 1, bowing out for a meager 149 in just 63 overs. Saransh Jain's stellar 5/49 and Kumar Kartikeya's 4/53 played pivotal roles in Central Zone's upper hand, showcasing the potency of spin on a challenging wicket.

