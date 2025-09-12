Pakistan Locks Horns with Oman: Asia Cup 2025 Opener Unfolds in Dubai

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 kicked off in Dubai as Pakistan took on Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Winning the toss, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha opted to bat first, emphasizing the importance of putting pressure on the scoreboard from the outset.

Agha highlighted his team's recent form, noting their consistent performance over the past few months as they aim to continue this momentum. With a team setup comprising three spinners and three all-rounders, Pakistan is prepared to post a robust total or, alternatively, restrict opponents when bowling first.

Oman's captain, Jatinder Singh, expressed a desire to bat first but acknowledged the significance of facing cricketing powerhouses in a major tournament. Oman fields a spin-heavy lineup, indicating their strategic focus. This encounter marks a historic moment for the team, eager to showcase their capabilities on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)