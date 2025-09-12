Left Menu

India's U17 Squad Set for SAFF Championship 2025

The Indian U17 men's team, led by coach Bibiano Fernandes, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka starting September 15. The Blue Colts aim to retain their title and eventually qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026. Matches take place at the Racecourse International Stadium.

Indian U17 men's team head coach Bibiano Fernandes. (Photo/AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian U17 men's national football team is gearing up for the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka, commencing on September 15, as announced by head coach Bibiano Fernandes. The team, known as the Blue Colts, has been honing their skills in Goa for nearly two months.

India, placed in Group B, will kick off against the Maldives on September 16, then face Bhutan on September 19, before a crucial clash with Pakistan on September 22. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 25, and the final is set for September 27 at the Racecourse International Stadium. India, the reigning champions, previously clinched victory over Bangladesh in Bhutan.

Beyond reclaiming their SAFF title, the Blue Colts have their sights set on qualifying for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2026, with the qualifying rounds anticipated in November 2025 in Ahmedabad. The squad features a mix of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, all under the strategic leadership of head coach Fernandes and his team.

