ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour, partnered with DP World, concluded its notable stop in Visakhapatnam, celebrating the rising spirit of women's cricket and setting the stage for the forthcoming global event.

Commencing on September 7 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, the tour was warmly welcomed by Andhra Cricket Association officials, including Secretary Sana Sathish Babu. At the event, 70 women cricketers from the state found inspiration, with enriching interactions and rare photo opportunities with the iconic trophy.

Highlighting the town's beauty, the trophy made its way across Visakhapatnam's landmarks, including the Glass Bridge at Kailasagiri and the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum. Visits to local schools further fueled excitement, energizing young fans as the tour continues spanning cities in India and Sri Lanka, gearing up for the event's 13th edition.