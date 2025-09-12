Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener

All Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, barring Odisha FC, are set to participate in the Super Cup, a national federation official revealed. Scheduled to begin next month, this season-opening tournament promises to offer clubs vital match experience following delays in the ISL season, which organizers aim to commence in December.

The decision to hold the Super Cup ahead of the ISL season marks a departure from tradition, traditionally concluding the football calendar. Taking place from October 25 to November 22, the competition will include 16 teams, featuring at least three sides from the I-League. Additional I-League teams may join if any ISL club withdraws.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that the Super Cup champions will earn a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 play-offs for the 2026-27 season, contingent on holding a Premier 1 License per Indian Club Licensing Regulations. To ensure continuous international play, the AIFF guarantees ACL 2 play-off stage participants entry into the AFC Challenge League if they fail to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)