Left Menu

Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener

All Indian Super League clubs, except Odisha FC, have agreed to participate in the season-opening Super Cup starting next month. The tournament will feature 16 teams, including I-League sides, and the winner secures an AFC Champions League 2 play-off spot for 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:34 IST
Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, barring Odisha FC, are set to participate in the Super Cup, a national federation official revealed. Scheduled to begin next month, this season-opening tournament promises to offer clubs vital match experience following delays in the ISL season, which organizers aim to commence in December.

The decision to hold the Super Cup ahead of the ISL season marks a departure from tradition, traditionally concluding the football calendar. Taking place from October 25 to November 22, the competition will include 16 teams, featuring at least three sides from the I-League. Additional I-League teams may join if any ISL club withdraws.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that the Super Cup champions will earn a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 play-offs for the 2026-27 season, contingent on holding a Premier 1 License per Indian Club Licensing Regulations. To ensure continuous international play, the AIFF guarantees ACL 2 play-off stage participants entry into the AFC Challenge League if they fail to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

 Russia
2
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
3
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
4
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025