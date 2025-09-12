Left Menu

Russian Athletes Excluded from 2026 Winter Olympics: Federation's Firm Stance

Russian bobsled and skeleton athletes are barred from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, decided by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation. Despite considerations for neutral athlete status, the decision aligns with the International Luge Federation, responding to Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakeplacid | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:42 IST
Russian Athletes Excluded from 2026 Winter Olympics: Federation's Firm Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian bobsled and skeleton athletes will not be taking part in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, according to a decision made on Friday by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

The ruling came after the federation rejected a proposal allowing Russian athletes to participate as individuals under a neutral banner, an outcome determined at its congress in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, the designated location for the Winter Games' sliding events.

The decision is consistent with a prior ruling by the International Luge Federation in June, reflecting continued repercussions from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The move effectively maintains the ban preventing Russian competitors from major events like the World Cup and world championships.

TRENDING

1
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
2
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
3
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates
4
Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025