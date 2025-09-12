Russian Athletes Excluded from 2026 Winter Olympics: Federation's Firm Stance

Russian bobsled and skeleton athletes will not be taking part in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, according to a decision made on Friday by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

The ruling came after the federation rejected a proposal allowing Russian athletes to participate as individuals under a neutral banner, an outcome determined at its congress in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, the designated location for the Winter Games' sliding events.

The decision is consistent with a prior ruling by the International Luge Federation in June, reflecting continued repercussions from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The move effectively maintains the ban preventing Russian competitors from major events like the World Cup and world championships.