Global Sports Highlights: Saudi Arabia's Wrestlemania, NFL's Vegas Ambitions, and More

Get the latest sports updates, including Mike Powell's suspension, Jayden Reed's injury, WWE's 2027 WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, and NFL's negotiations with Las Vegas for the 2029 Super Bowl. Other highlights cover Terence Crawford's weight for his fight against Canelo Alvarez, and Tyreek Hill addressing personal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 05:23 IST
In a series of developments shaking the sports world, long jump world record holder Mike Powell faces an indefinite suspension due to safeguarding concerns, though remaining an iconic figure with his standing 1991 record of 8.95 meters.

The NFL is eyeing Las Vegas as the venue for the 2029 Super Bowl, having successfully hosted a recent game there. Meanwhile, WWE plans to host WrestleMania 2027 in Riyadh, marking a historic first outside North America.

In other updates, Green Bay's Jayden Reed is out with a broken collarbone; Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez prepare for a heavyweight clash; and Tyreek Hill focuses on football amid personal challenges. The WTA saw surprising triumphs as lower seeds excelled in the Sao Paulo quarters.

