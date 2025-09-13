Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo
Evan Dunfee of Canada clinched gold in the 35-km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He completed the race in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds. Caio Bonfim from Brazil earned silver, while Japan's Masatora Kawano took home the bronze medal.
In a stunning performance, Evan Dunfee of Canada secured the first gold medal of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, winning the 35-km race walk.
With a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds, Dunfee edged out Caio Bonfim of Brazil, who finished with the silver medal, and Masatora Kawano, who captured the bronze for host nation Japan.
This victory marks a significant achievement for Dunfee, setting a new standard in race walking at an international championship level.
