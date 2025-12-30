TDB partners with Vijai Marine to develop 20-seater electric boat under Indo-Canada R&D

In a major step toward advancing clean mobility solutions and strengthening India’s technological self-reliance, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed an agreement with Vijai Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. (VMSPL) for the ambitious initiative titled “The Smart Sea Project by VACE.” The collaboration supports the Government’s wider agenda of promoting sustainable transportation, indigenous innovation, and industry-driven R&D in critical sectors.

A Bilateral Indo-Canada Innovation Partnership

The project forms part of a bilateral programme jointly supported by DST, Government of India, and National Research Council (NRC) Canada along with Global Affairs Canada. This initiative focuses on accelerating joint industrial R&D that leads to market-ready products, advanced technologies, and enhanced societal benefits. By enabling cross-border collaboration, the programme facilitates the development of solutions tailored for real-world deployment, benefiting both nations’ clean mobility ecosystems.

Development of a 20-Passenger Electric Boat

At the core of the supported project is the design, construction, and demonstration of a 20-passenger fully electric boat, aligning with India’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions, modernizing water-based transport, and expanding sustainable tourism infrastructure. Under the project:

VMSPL will build a high-strength, low-weight FRP vessel adhering to Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) standards.

The vessel will be equipped with electric outboard motors , advanced battery systems, and a digital console interface developed by Canadian technology partner ACEL Power Inc.

The project aims to demonstrate that electric propulsion systems can provide endurance, reliability, and operational performance on par with conventional diesel-powered boats.

Advancing Clean Water Transport Technologies

The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to India’s emerging clean inland and coastal water mobility ecosystem. Electric vessels developed under the project will offer:

Zero-emission operations , reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

Minimal noise and vibration , making them ideal for sensitive ecological environments.

Improved operational efficiency, especially in short-haul feeder services and tourism-linked waterways.

Additionally, the integration of carbon-fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP) and vacuum-infusion construction techniques will enhance durability, structural strength, and weight optimization—setting new benchmarks in modern marine engineering.

Strengthening Indigenous Shipbuilding Capabilities

Vijai Marine Services Pvt. Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008-certified shipyard with an extensive track record in marine craft construction, will lead the vessel’s development at its Vijai Marine Shipyards facility. The project will help create a replicable technology platform for the Indian market, supporting water taxi services, eco-tourism circuits, and river-based mobility.

By aligning innovation with India’s distinct operating conditions, the effort strengthens domestic capability in electric propulsion and supports the Government’s broader objective of promoting cleaner and energy-efficient mobility systems across multiple sectors.

Statements from Leadership

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, emphasized the importance of the Indo-Canada R&D programme, saying:

“Through the Indo-Canada Collaborative R&D Programme, the Government of India is encouraging industry-oriented research that translates into deployable technologies. This project supports green waterways, promotes innovation in marine engineering, and strengthens domestic capability in advanced mobility technologies.”

Representatives from Vijai Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. acknowledged TDB’s support, noting that the collaboration will enable the development of commercially deployable electric boats suited for Indian waterways—promoting cleaner, safer, and more efficient transport options.

The Smart Sea Project stands as a significant milestone in the evolution of green marine mobility, offering a scalable model for the future of sustainable water transport in India.