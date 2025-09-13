Left Menu

Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics Championships

Evan Dunfee of Canada and Maria Perez of Spain triumphed in the 35-km walks, securing the first golds at the 20th World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Despite Tokyo's intense humidity, Dunfee finished in 2:28:22, while Perez celebrated her win with a time of 2:39:01.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 07:30 IST
Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a test of endurance against Tokyo's oppressive heat, Evan Dunfee of Canada and Spain's Maria Perez emerged victorious in the 35-km walking events at the World Athletics Championships. Dunfee completed his race in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds, marking his first global victory, while Perez ended her race with exhilaration after clocking 2:39:01.

Brazil's Caio Bonfim secured silver with a 2:28.55 finish, while Japan's Hayato Katsuki earned bronze at 2:29.16 to the delight of home fans. Perez, the world record holder, clinched her victory and celebrated her double triumph from the Budapest championships. Her fierce pace left her competitors trailing, with Antonella Palmisano of Italy taking silver and Ecuador's Paula Milena Torres capturing bronze.

The unforgiving conditions pushed athletes to their limits. Dunfee overcame pain to surpass the local favorites Masatora Kawano and Katsuki. Perez will next aim to retain her 20-km title next week. Despite the heat, both races captivated fans, highlighting the resilience and determination of the world's top racewalkers.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Beheading of Indian-Origin Motel Manager Raises Immigration Concerns

Tragic Beheading of Indian-Origin Motel Manager Raises Immigration Concerns

 United States
2
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

 Global
3
UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Allegations

UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Alleg...

 Global
4
Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur

Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025