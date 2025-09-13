Evan Dunfee and Maria Perez Lead in Grueling Tokyo Heat at World Athletics Championships

In a test of endurance against Tokyo's oppressive heat, Evan Dunfee of Canada and Spain's Maria Perez emerged victorious in the 35-km walking events at the World Athletics Championships. Dunfee completed his race in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds, marking his first global victory, while Perez ended her race with exhilaration after clocking 2:39:01.

Brazil's Caio Bonfim secured silver with a 2:28.55 finish, while Japan's Hayato Katsuki earned bronze at 2:29.16 to the delight of home fans. Perez, the world record holder, clinched her victory and celebrated her double triumph from the Budapest championships. Her fierce pace left her competitors trailing, with Antonella Palmisano of Italy taking silver and Ecuador's Paula Milena Torres capturing bronze.

The unforgiving conditions pushed athletes to their limits. Dunfee overcame pain to surpass the local favorites Masatora Kawano and Katsuki. Perez will next aim to retain her 20-km title next week. Despite the heat, both races captivated fans, highlighting the resilience and determination of the world's top racewalkers.